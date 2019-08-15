More coaches added to SGR train to meet high demand from travelers

Kenya Railways will from next week add more coaches to the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) passenger service between Nairobi and Mombasa.

The move follows high demand from travellers in purchasing the Madaraka Express tickets which has been fully booked during the August school holidays.

Kenya Railways has said that five more coaches will be added to the Nairobi to Mombasa morning train and the Mombasa to Nairobi afternoon train from August 19 – 22, 2019.

PUBLIC NOTICE: Due to high demand for Madaraka Express tickets, we hereby announce an addition of five coaches from August 19 – 22, 2019 for the NRB – MSA morning train and the MSA – NRB afternoon train. pic.twitter.com/3HslIcnha0 — Kenya Railways (@KenyaRailways_) August 15, 2019

It is not uncommon for the railway service to increase coaches during the holiday season.

Kenya Railways has steadily increased coaches on the Nairobi-Mombasa route since the SGR passenger train service was launched in June 2017.

The rising demand for the SGR passenger train service has denied bus operators new customers.

The SGR passenger train has capacity of 1,260 passengers with 15 Economy Class and three First Class coaches.

It also comes with a luggage carrier with a total capacity of 70 tonnes.