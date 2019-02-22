Moral policeman Ezekiel Mutua to arrest musicians in raunchy concerts





The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) will arrest and prosecute artistes contravening the Films and Stage Plays Act.

During a press conference in Nairobi, KFCB Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua also warned that the board will ban public performances that “dishonour and contravene common decency and those that objectify women”.

“Although the board supports creativity, we are deeply concerned about a false belief that only sexualised content appeals to audiences,” he said.

‘AKIN TO PORN’

He said artists who perform in public places will not be allowed to “engage in obscene activities akin to porn” and directed those who want to strip in order to perform to seek licences for stripping.

According to him, artistes are using their performances to erode values and tear the social fabric: “While the board recognises the constitutional rights to free expression, we shall not allow art to be used as a vehicle to degrade our culture or promote indecent behaviour,” Dr Mutua said, adding that KFCB will raid and close hotels, clubs, discotheques and other public places in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and other places where artistes spew obscenities in the name of entertainment.

The board will work with law enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Interior to ensure that premises adhere to their code of conduct so as to protect children.

“The board shall ensure that places where such performances take place are regulated and shows served with new terms and conditions that we shall announce in due course,” he said.

PUBLIC OUTCRY

Dr Mutua said KFCB was forced to take such measures following a public outcry concerning some performances by some top artistes.

This was after a video of Akothee’s (Esther Akoth) performance, which was widely circulated, provoked debate on morality and social values.

“The board is disturbed at the extent to which some famous artistes are going to attract audiences and relevance by exposing their private parts in public, gyrating in obscene ways and failure to uphold common decency in their public performances,” said Dr Mutua.

It is not only Akothee, the “moral police” also mentioned a recent clip by Kaligraph Jones and Betty Kyallo, as well as ‘Kwangwaru’ by Diamond which, despite being ‘heavily coded’, is also promoting sexual content.

He added that KFCB will not license shows that promote promiscuity and irresponsible sexual behaviour among young adults.