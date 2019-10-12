Monday is normal working day, Matiang’i tells Kenyans

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has disowned a gazette notice circulating on social media declaring October 14 a public Holiday.

The Kenya Gazette notice dated October 12 reads, “it is notified for the General information of the public that in exercise of the powers conferred in section 3 of the public Holiday acts, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and co-ordination of National Government declares that Monday, the 14th October 2019 be a public holiday to mark the INEOS159 challenge.”

However, the Ministry of Interior tweeted saying that the notice was fake, and that Monday would be a normal working day.

“Members of the public are urged to disregard any notice or report indicating that tomorrow’s is a Public Holiday. For avoidance of doubt the aforesaid Monday 14 October, 2019 is a working day,” tweeted Ministry of Interior.

This comes in wake of Kenyans bugging Dr Matiang’i to declare Monday a public holiday to honour World Record holder Eliud Kipchoge.

Kipchoge made history in Vienna, Austria on Saturday after finishing the 42km race in 1:59:40, becoming the first marathoner to run 42 kilometres in under two hours.

Kenyans on Twitter decided to send their pleas to the Head of State and Dr Matiang’i for them to declare Monday a holiday.

This week has been party after party, party after party

-Moi holiday

-Recovery of the vehicle and it's occupants of likoni ferry incident

-Then Eliud Kipchoge's win

Mimi sihami Kenya pic.twitter.com/joa9uBGf8F — Chero Sang (@chero_sang) October 12, 2019

