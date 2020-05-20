Mombasa records highest number of Covid-19 infections

Mombasa on Wednesday led in the number of Covid-19 infections with a total of 30 cases out of 66 new cases recorded countrywide in the last 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that the new cases in Mombasa were recorded in Mvita, Changamwe and Likoni area.

LATEST CASES

Other than Mombasa, 26 of the cases were recorded in Nairobi and three in Kajiado.

The latest recorded infections have pushed the total number of infections in the country to 1,029 with Mombasa having 361 confirmed cases.

“Mombasa continues to be an area of concern especially in Likoni and Changamwe area,” Mr Kagwe said.

1000 MARK

The CS lamented on how the numbers of infections have now passed the 1,000 mark, meaning that Kenyans need to be more cautious than before in taking up prevention measures.

“You will notice that with the 66 new cases Kenya has unfortunately hit the 1000 mark with 1,029 cases in the country,” Kagwe said.

The CS said that it is due to this reason that the government has issued strict measures to contain the spread of the disease.