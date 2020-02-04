Moi lived for 95 years, but was ‘killed’ 14 times

Daniel Arap Moi, who died early on Tuesday morning at the age of 95, was ‘killed’ several times before his actual death.

This is according to Moi’s long-serving press secretary, Lee Njiru.

REAL DEATH

“Since 1983, I have been counting on a piece of paper and he has died 14 times according to the ill will of people,” Njiru said when news of Moi’s death broke.

‘But this is real death. This is final. It comes with a finality. We have to stay with it. I don’t know whether I am to send a message of condolence because I am the bereaved. I have been part of his family since I started working for him,” he added.

When he was taken to hospital last year in October Njiru was quick to dismiss rumours doing the rounds at the time on social media about Moi’s health

“He is alert and conscious of his surroundings. The family is asking the media to, in this regard, publish only the medical bulletins issued through the legally established official channel,” Njiru said back then.

While speaking about his relationship with Moi, Lee said he has served the President for 44 years and at no time did he take time off.

STATE FUNERAL

“Nobody has ever stayed with him longer that I have. For the last one week, I could not read a newspaper, I was feeling tired the whole week… for the last 40 years I have been on his feet not on leave. He has made me to know people in Kenya,” he said.

“I have toured every constituency and I know people in every village… he has given me something more than wealth and money.”

Moi’s son, Gideon, said the retired president passed on peaceful on Tuesday at 5:20 am.

Moi’s body has since been moved to Lee Funeral Home and President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that he will be accorded a state funeral.

Deputy President William Ruto was among those who passed by Lee funeral to give their last respect.