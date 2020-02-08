Moi gave me land when I visited him from university – DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has attributed his generosity to the late retired president Daniel Arap Moi.

Ruto, who was speaking in an interview with Citizen TV, said Moi was a generous person.

“Moi was a very generous person, he really went out of his way and maybe some of the traits some of us have of giving we may have learnt from him,” said Ruto.

Ruto narrated an instance when Moi gave him a piece of land.

“My first interaction with Moi, when it comes to …… A few of us university students. We went to see him at one point and we asked him to give us a piece of land in Eldoret. And he actually did and we sold the piece of land. With that piece of land, I bought my first car,” Ruto added.

According to Ruto, there were pieces of land during that time that were been given for development and that is the land Moi gave them.

Ruto stated that how the former president gave them the land was legal.

“I do not think that Moi went out of his way to do something illegal and even if maybe people later went and did things the wrong way that was not Moi’s thinking. Moi just wanted to help and he wanted to help people within the law,” he said.