MoH to ‘publish photos of quarantine escapees in newspapers’

People escaping away from quarantine facilities will have their pictures and details published in local newspapers to alert the public, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has warned.

CS Kagwe on Thursday at Afya House said that Kenyans should stop being irresponsible and undermining the government’s efforts in trying to contain the disease.

He said they had noted that some individuals put under house quarantine have resorted to devious means to try and dupe the authorities.

CS Kagwe says the ministry was aware of a particular case where an individual whose movements are being traced decided to leave the phone at Kawangware and travelled to and from Thika town.

“When you put your phone down, we even have somebody who went with the phone and because they know we are tracing them leaves the phone somewhere,” Mr Kagwe said.

“Travels from Kawangware goes all the way towards Thika comes back from Thika, the friends are all telling us this is where this guy is. At some point when we get to the point where we know that some people are running away and they are out there.”

“There is nothing to stop the Ministry of Health from publishing photographs in the newspaper and telling them these persons have run away from a quarantine facility and if you see them please call the police or call us,” he added.

Six individuals in Turkana also ran away from a quarantine facility but had been found.

“We have six of them who run away from Turkana, a person who have been found positive for Covid-19 in a facility. Fortunately, we have been able to track them down,” explained CS Kagwe.

“But you can see the kind of irresponsibility I am talking about. I think Kenyans must not agree that this be done, if you see a stranger and if you know a person is supposed to be in a quarantine facility then ensure that the right thing is done.”