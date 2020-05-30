MoH begs Atwoli, politicians to ‘lead by example’

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman has pleaded with political leaders to lead by example and not come out as the people breaking the containment measures given by the government.

Dr Aman said that it was disheartening to see the casual manner some leaders practise the containment measures.

Leaders, he says, should lead by example and it was their responsibility to set precedence to the people of Kenya in the fight against Covid-19.

“This fight requires solidarity and steadfastness. It is disturbing and disheartening to observe from time to time the casual manner in which some of us in leadership positions practise the containment measures,” Dr Aman said.

“As leaders it is of crucial importance that we walk the talk. We must lead by example. It does not help to continue to appeal to our people to wear masks in public places yet some of us as leaders do not do the same.”

With the number of confirmed cases increasing daily, Dr Aman says the situation suggests that a lot needs to be done by everyone to flatten the curve.

He says it is becoming counterproductive for the government to tell Kenyans to adhere to the measures while their leaders are seen flouting the guidelines.

“We have on several occasions made appeals to Kenyans on what they must do to achieve this. There is no magic bullet to beat the virus,” Dr Aman explained.

“The containment measures still remain the most basic ones of hand washing, maintaining social and physical distance, wearing of facemasks when in public places and discouraging public and private gatherings.”

His comments were directed to an incident that took place on Friday when Central Organisation of Trade unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli hosted nearly 60 politicians at his Ildamat home in Kajiado County.

Pictures and videos of the gathering revealed how the invited guest indulged in merrymaking through dancing and embracing each other at such times when protocols as social distancing and barring of public gatherings are being emphasised to curb the spread of coronavirus.