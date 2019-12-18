Mob justice or friendly fire? Mystery of officer’s death in Korogocho – VIDEO

A police officer died on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances in Korogocho slums, Nairobi.

There are conflicting reports of how the officer, who was attached to Kariobangi Police Station, met his death.

Initial reports had it that the officer, who has been identified as Hussein Khula, was stoned to death in the area.

But area residents have refuted this account of events, claiming that the officer succumbed to a gun shot injury inflicted on him by a colleague.

According to the residents, the officer was with his colleagues during an operation in Korogocho slum when the incident happened.

The area residents later protested claiming that the police wanted to frame them for the officer’s death.

The protesting residents engaged the police in prolonged running battles.

“They are saying that he was killed by residents but citizens administer mob justice, we do not shoot people. We want to know where he was shot and why,” said one resident.

FLED THE SCENE

They also claimed that two officer who were with their slain colleague fled the scene when the incident happened.

It took police reinforcement to disperse the angry residents who claimed it was not the first time an officer has been killed by colleagues in the area.

The residents said they slain officer asked them for help to be taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries before other officers came and took his body away.

The body of the deceased officer was later taken to the City Mortuary.

The National Police Service is yet to issue a statement on this incident.

A senior police officer, who Nairobi News contacted, said he is not in a position to comment because he had not received any information of the said incident.