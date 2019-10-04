Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Mixed reaction after Swedish man claims he can locate Likoni ferry car in 15 minutes

October 4th, 2019 2 min read

A scuba diver and whale shark expert who volunteered to dive to the bottom of the Likoni Channel to retrieve bodies of two victims has elicited mixed reactions.

Volker Bassen, a Swedish national, while speaking to KTN News on Thursday, said that he was able to retrieve the bodies of Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu from the ocean for free and in a record two hours.

OTHER ARTICLES

The mother and daughter drowned last Sunday after their vehicle plunged into the Indian Ocean after sliding from a ferry.

He claimed that he had enough equipment and expertise to locate the sunken vehicle within 15 minutes and get it out of water in 2 hours once he had pinpointed the exact location.

Bassen, who is also the CEO of East Africa Whale-Shark Trust, further said that it was not the first time he was working with the Kenya Navy on a rescue mission.

He first arrived in Kenya from Sweden more than a decade ago and has to date established several diving training schools in the country.

KENYA NAVY

He said he would use his resources to compliment the work that Kenya Navy divers were doing.

Bassen said the Mombasa harbour waters and its surroundings were home to bull sharks which can kill but a shark shield would protect him during the overwhelming task.

Those who doubted he can do the job had this to say:


Then there are those who think he could do the job:

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
DP Ruto pledges support for his former staff, Anthony...