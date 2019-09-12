Missing tycoon’s wife Sarah Kamotho alleges sexual harassment by officer

A Nairobi court has ordered a mental health evaluation for Sarah Wairimu Kamotho to determine whether she is competent to stand trial in the murder case of her husband Tob Cohen.

Ms Kamotho’s lawyer Phillip Murgor protested her continue detention alleging that his client has been sexually harassment by one of the investigators.

But State lawyer Catherine Mwaniki strongly refuted the claims.

The court ordered Ms Kamotho be detained at the Lang’ata Women’s Prison before the case is mentioned on Monday.