Missing police officer’s belongings found dumped near dam

Prior to his disappearance, James Maina Ng’ang’a had been described as a hardworking police officer who loved his family. Then he went missing a month ago.

Hopes of finding him alive were jolted on Sunday evening when his colleagues attached to Kianyaga Police Station responded to an emergency call of police items that had been found in the Thiba dam.

GONE MISSING

Police believe that what had been found on the banks of the dam belongs to Mr Maina, who is yet to be found.

A police report filed as a follow-up case revealed that a security guard identified as John Micheni, who works for KK security company and is based at Thiba dam, said that he had gone fishing at the dam when he found the items.

“He immediately informed the police who rushed to the scene and recovered one smoke jacket, a jungle trouser, a jungle shirt, maroon lanyard, a whistle and a pair of police boots,” the report read in part.

The report suggests that the officer may have committed suicide by throwing himself into the river.

However, what is yet to be found is a loaded firearm that the officer had on the fateful day he went missing.

RECOVERY EFFORT

Mr Maina, 35, was last seen alive on March 31, 2020 between 6am and 6pm, police attached to Kianyaga Police Station have revealed.

Shortly before he went missing, the officer called his wife, who resides in Thika, and told her that the world would come to an end on April 1, 2020.

A police report seen by Nairobi News reveals that the call was the last he made before switching off his phone.

Mr Maina also failed to board a police vehicle that usually picks him from his place of work and drops him at Kianyaga Police Station daily.

A recovery effort at the dam did not bear any fruit, although the police recovered a different body.