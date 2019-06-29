Missing five-year-old boy found dead in neighbour’s coffee farm





A five-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday has been found dead on Friday in a coffee farm in Mathaithi village in Mathira East, Nyeri County.

According to the police and his relatives, the boy identified as Maxwel Machira, a pupil at a local private school who lived with his grandmother, went missing after being dropped from school at around 5pm on Thursday.

The grandmother, Ms Lydia Nyambura said her grandson started playing with other children from the neighborhood before he mysteriously disappeared.

“He was playing with other children and later escorted one of his playmates, however, we became concerned when he failed to show up after several hours. That is when we mounted a search, but to our shock, we did not find him. We only found him lying dead in a neighbour’s coffee farm” she said .

The body had no major physical injuries save for a minor bruise on the right ear.

An uncle of the deceased Mr Charles Mwangi said the family suspect foul play because the boy had no history of any medical problem that could have led to his death.

Addressing journalists at the scene, Mathira East DCI boss Mr Jackson Muriuki said investigations have been launched to establish the cause of death.

The body was later taken to Karatina level 4 hospital mortuary.