Misery for Kenya Power prepaid users as system suffers downtime

Countless customers of Kenya Power on Thursday endured long hours of misery following a technical hitch that has affected some of its services.

In a statement released on Thursday, KPLC said that the hitch had affected pay bill and prepay payment services.

Majority of customers complained that they were unable to buy tokens to keep their power on.

“We are experiencing a system hitch which is affecting the following services; prepaid token generation, post-pay bill requests and payments and any services provided when dialling *977#,” the statement issued in the afternoon read.

Customers who tried to pay their postpaid bills through the phone experienced challenges.

The company apologised to its customers for the inconveniences, promising that normalcy would be restored soon.

This comes just a month after the country experienced a nationwide outage due to a system disturbance on the transmission network.