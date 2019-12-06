Mike Sonko arrested in Voi following DPP order

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has finally been arrested.

According to Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC), Sonko was apprehended by police officers at a road block in Voi en route to Mombasa hours after orders issued by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

The DPP had Friday morning ordered the immediate arrest and arraignment of the county boss and several county employees for alleged corruption.

Sonko and the others are expected to be taken to the the anti-corruption court in Nairobi on Friday to face charges over the loss of Sh357 million of county cash.

Other county officials in trouble include county secretary Peter Mbugua, members of the tender committee Patrick Mwangangi, Samuel Ndung’u, Edwin Kariuki, Lawrence Mwangi, Preston Miriti among others.