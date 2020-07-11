Miguna partners with Jamaican to establish law firm

Exiled Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna has established a law firm.

He has co-founded the law firm KMM Lawyers with his long-time Jamaican friend Courtney Kazembe.

Mr Miguna who is exiled in Canada after he fell out with the Kenyan Government shared the news on his Twitter account.

Courtney Kazembe and I first met at @OsgoodeNews in 1990. 30 years on, we have founded @KmmLawyers (formerly Kazembe & Associates PC) with offices in Toronto and Jamaica and a team of lawyers called to the Bar in New York, Ontario, Jamaica, Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago. pic.twitter.com/eaLOrjZUdm — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) July 4, 2020

The law firm, which has two full-time offices in Canada and Jamaica, also operates in three other countries namely the USA, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago.

Miguna has worked as a solicitor in Canada and he has closely cooperated with civil rights groups and also on immigration matters.

He would later return to Kenya in 2007 and join the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to support its leader Raila Odinga for the presidency.

The lawyer holds an LLB and a Master’s Degree in Law from Osgoode School of Law at York University as well as a Bachelor of Arts in politics from Toronto University.

He was kicked out of the country in February 2018 on the orders of Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i

The government has ignored 13 court orders to have him brought back to Kenya.

His woes with the government started when he swore in Mr Odinga in a mock ceremony that was attended by thousands at Uhuru Park.

He has since fallen out with Mr Odinga.