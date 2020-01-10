Miguna Miguna: I’m fine

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has told his supporters that he is healthy and fine.

In a message to Kenyans, the self-proclaimed revolutionist said that all he was waiting for was the Kenyan Government to obey court orders.

“For Patriots, Fellow Kenyans and Friends of Kenya asking how I am: I am alive, healthy and focused like a laser beam. I am unbowed. I am still in Berlin, Germany. I am waiting for Despot Uhuru Kenyatta and his rogue cabals to OBEY COURT ORDERS and allow me to enter my motherland,” Dr Miguna posted in a tweet.

Dr Miguna, who contested for the Nairobi Governorship seat and lost to Governor Mike Sonko had on January 7, 2019, unsuccessfully tried to board a plane to Kenya.

This is after two airlines that he tried to board stated that Kenya had issued a red-alert that Dr. Miguna was not allowed to travel to any African Country.

The feisty lawyer claims that it is the Office of the President that is behind his woes.

Kenyan courts in early December issued orders to the Kenyan Government that Dr Miguna should be facilitated to enter the country unconditionally.

The Kenyan Government has said that Dr Miguna would be allowed into the country if he obtains the required travel documents in any Kenyan Embassy.