Miguna ‘books’ flight ticket ahead of his January return

Former Nairobi County governorship candidate Miguna Miguna who was deported from the country last year has announced that he will be travelling back to Kenya next month.

Mr Miguna who played a key role during the swearing in of Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga is expected to jet back into the country on January 7, 2020.

In a post on his Twitter account, the feisty lawyer shared a screenshot of what he claimed to be ticket confirmation which shows he will arrive in Nairobi on January 7, 2019 at 21:25pm.

“Because Justice delayed is justice denied. Viva!” he bragged on Twitter.

Since his deportation from Kenya to Canada in March 2018, Mr Miguna has been a big critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

Kenyans reacted differently to his tweet.

Here are some of the reactions:

Bill Northman asked “General why choose to land at night?”

“I miss to see you on NTV every morning talking of the state of the nation tell the truth for it is light,” James said.

Amakobe Thomas said “Welcome home we are waiting for you and we are ready for a revolution.”