Michelle Obama for US vice presidency?

Michelle Obama has been mooted as America’s next vice-president in a move that has elicited varied reactions.

Americans will head to the polls in November 2020 and Democratic presidential aspirant Joe Biden and his wife Jill have publicly backed Michelle for the role.

FINE WOMAN

Joe Biden, who was Barack Obama’s vice-president of eight years, recently opined he would pick Michelle as his running mate ‘in a heartbeat’.

“She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is really a fine woman. The Obamas are great friends,” Biden told a Pittsburgh outlet.

He added, however, that he didn’t think that the former First Lady was interested in the position. “I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again.”

“I’d love it if Michelle (Obama) would agree to it. But I think she’s had it with politics. I don’t know. She’s so good at everything she does. That would be wonderful,” Jill added in a another interview with CNN.

ADMIRED WOMEN

Top Obama advisors have similarly panned the idea that she was interested, while the former First Lady herself said in her memoir that she had ‘no intention of running for office ever’.

Despite her lack of interest, the usually reserved Michelle has polled very well. A Gallup poll from last year ranked her as the most ‘admired women’ for the second year in a row. Another poll last year found that Obama tied with the former vice president among Democratic voters asked about their choice of nominee.

Michelle Obama, 56, is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School. She has been married to Barack, America’s 44th President and son to a Kenyan man, since 1992.