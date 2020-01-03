Meet Tyler Onyango, the Kenyan youngster at Everton everyone is talking about

English Premier League side is home to England-born Kenyan youngster Tyler Onyango who, despite the fact that he has been at the club since he was eight, only started to get the attention of the football world last year.

The midfielder, who resembles former Everton and Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini mainly because of his signature mohawk, was until October last year featuring for the

U18s but had a great season with calls for him to be scaled up to the senior team.

He might be just 16 but in October 2019, Everton promoted him to their U23 side and he made his debut as The Toffees drew 1-1 with PSV Eindhoven in the Premier League International Cup.

His Under 18 coach Paul Tait, however, has called for patience with the player, saying he was not a finished product yet and should not be rushed through the development stages as he still has a lot to work on.

“His physicality catches your eye straight away, doesn’t it? He’s 6ft 3in. He’s an absolute machine in terms of his physicality so he catches your eye straight away. His out-of-possession stuff is very good, but I wouldn’t get too carried away. I think we get too carried away sometimes and build these young players up,” Paul told The Liverpool Echo.

“I think he’s still got loads to do, I’ve watched all of his under-23 games and he’s done some good bits and some bits where it’s been a bit too quick for him which is understandable because he’s only 16. But the work we’ve been doing with him is to get him better with his feet. Receiving in tight areas, shifting the ball, switching the play, in tight areas is where he has to get better,” he added.

“Open the pitch up and you can see, he can run, he’s a lovely mover, so on a big pitch, he’s fine. But the work we’ve been doing with him and the work that we have to continue is working in tight areas in midfield.

Tyler has featured four times for the England U17 national team but is yet to play for the senior and is therefore eligible for selection by the Kenyan National team, Harambee Stars.