Media houses donate Sh150m to Covid-19 Fund

Media in Kenya, among them Nation Media Group (NMG), have donated Sh150 million in kind towards the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund.

Fifteen members of the Media Owners Association agreed to each donate advertising space and airtime to the value of Sh10 million.

According to MOA chairman Wachira Waruru, the contribution will be availed to the Fund as it mobilizes resources towards containing the spread, effects, and impact of the pandemic.

“The advertisement will be carried across our newspapers, radio, Tv and digital platforms,” Waruru said in the statement.

Waruru also noted that the Kenyan media has been at the forefront of reporting about Covid-19 and driving awareness campaigns aimed at curbing the spread of the pandemic.

“The campaigns have mainly consisted of the content generated by individual media houses, and Public Service Announcement carried in conjunction with the World Health Organization(WHO), the Ministry of Health(MOH), and the Communications Authority (CA),” said Waruru.

The 15 media houses include NMG PLC, Capital Group Limited, Ebru Africa Limited, Family Media Limited, Kass Media Group Limited, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, Media 7 Group, MediaMax Network Limited, Radio 44, Radio Africa Group, Royal Media Service Limited, Standard Group PLC, Switch TV, Three Stones Media Limited and TV 47.

“Our members have also committed to reviewing their contribution if and when the situation demands,” the chairman of the association added.