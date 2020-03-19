Media Council wants press conferences stopped to protect journalists

Media Council of Kenya (MCK) now wants all press conferences suspended to prevent congregation of large number of journalists and media practitioners in one location.

This is in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the world.

Other recommendations by the Media Sector Emergency Response Team (MESERT) include the provision of live feeds to national and community level media houses for public communication announcements from the national and county governments.

The team also wants the national government to provide the media with protective gear as they cover the spread of the virus on the ground.

MESERT is a body that was formed by MCK that comprises of media sector stakeholder who monitor the safety of journalists and media practitioners around the Covid-19. The team will also develop comprehensive guidelines on coverage of such disease outbreaks as part of the MCK’s media safety protocols.

“The team has since met and made recommendations to the office of the government spokesperson as regards to media safety and practice in the ongoing coronavirus crisis. They include calling off of live press conferences, supporting public communication, provision of official content to media houses and providing protective gear for journalist and media practioners,” MCK chief executive officer David Omwoyo said.