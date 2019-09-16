Media barred from covering Tob Cohen’s murder investigations

The presiding judge in the murder case of Dutch businessman Tob Cohen has on Monday barred the media from reporting the investigations into the case.

In her orders, Justice Jessie Lessit declared that the Directorate of Criminal Investigation, Director of Public Prosecution, victims and the defence should not address the media in the ongoing case.

Justice Lessit ruled that the media should only report what transpires in court.

“The media has also been barred from publishing investigations in to the matter. So I don’t expect any address from either part who are here,” said Justice Lessit.

Cohen’s wife, Sarah Wairimu, who is the main suspect in the case, will remain in police custody until September 26 when she is expected to take a plea.

She is also scheduled to undergo a mental assessment before she takes a plea.

Wairimu’s lawyer Philip Murgor had earlier argued that his client was being prosecuted in the media by the DCI.

BODY FOUND

Cohen’s story came to limelight after he was reported missing in July 20, 2019.

His body was discovered by detectives on Friday in a septic tank within his home’s compound in Nairobi.

Initial analysis of the body at the scene showed he was tortured and his hands tied to the back before he was strangled.

His body wrapped in a nylon paper and blanket and stuffed in the septic tank that was sealed with cement.

A postmortem examination is planned for Tuesday.