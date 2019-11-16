Mechanic denies hurting innocent pedestrian with stone during street fight

A 37-year-old mechanic was on Friday charged at Makadara law courts with causing grievous harm after he hit a pedestrian with a stone he had hurled at a different person he was fighting with.

George Ochieng Okello is accused of causing serious injuries to Benson Waititu who was caught up between him and other people he was fighting with in Soweto Estate, Nairobi on November 2.

Okello had hurled a stone at a different person outside the complainant’s house but hit Waititu who had alighted from a matatu on his way home.

Waititu was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital in Kayole by a bodaboda rider while unconscious. He was later transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital.

Waititu had found a group of people fighting while armed with stones and beer bottles and while walking away, he was hit on the head by a stone allegedly hurled by Okelo.

Okelo denied charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

He was freed on a bond of Sh200, 000 with a surety of similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000. Hearing of the case will begin on March 17 next year.