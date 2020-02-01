‘Mchele’ queen on the run after appearing in court – DCI

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday said they were looking for a fugitive woman who has been charged with drugging and stealing from revellers in Nairobi.

DCI shared the photo of Ms Evelyn Wambui Mutura and said that a warrant of her arrest has already been issued by the Milimani Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Court summons had been issued to her but she has failed to show up, leading to the DCI to circulate her picture, hoping that she will be brought to book.

“The accused was arraigned for drugging patrons in bars and other social places within Nairobi region and has a warrant of arrest issued by the Chief Magistrate’s Court Milimani,” DCI said in a tweet.

There have been cases of customers in social places having their drinks spiked only to regain consciousness and find out that they have been stolen from.

Male revellers are the most targeted over the increasing predatory drugging cases inside bars in in the city.

According to reports, the women who drug the men usually do not work alone; they have masters who pull the strings during the operations that sees them wipe out people’s houses after bribing security guards.