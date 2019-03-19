Nairobi MCAs reject Sonko’s cabinet nominee

Former nominated MP Sonia Birdi who has been nominated to be Nairobi County executive for Enviroment. PHOTO | TWITTER

Nairobi Members of County Assembly have rejected Governor Mike Sonko’s nominee for Environment, Sonia Birdi Sanjeev.

Birdi was rejected for being temperamental and arrogant to the Committee on Appointments.

She was also found not to be conversant with key issues touching on the environment sector.

A report by the committee also pointed out that the nominee was hostile and arrogant thus not fit to hold public office.

The report tabled by Majority Leader Abdi Guyo on Tuesday states that that the former nominated legislator has no capacity to solve the perennial environment-related challenges in the capital city after she failed to prove her general knowledge on key issues in the sector.

Ms Birdi was also faulted for failing to present her academic transcripts and the Recognition and Equation of qualifications from the Commission for University as is required for degrees and post graduate certificates conferred by foreign universities.

“I urge this Assembly not to approve the name of the nominee for the above reasons stated,” said Mr Guyo.

The other three nominees: Lucia Mulwa, Education executive, Pauline Kahiga Waititu for Devolution and Public Service Management, and Winfred Gathagu for Finance and Economic Planning were, however, passed.