MCAs approve 61-year-old to head youth docket

Murang’a County Assembly has approved the appointment of a 61-year old to head the youth and Sports docket as a chief officer.

During the motion tabled by Youth Committee chairperson, the MCAs defended the nomination of Kamau Maina Kiruma saying although he is old, he was young at heart and had the experience to lead the youth.

Kimorori MCA Amos Murigi started off by reprimanding the Assembly members to oppose Mr Kiruma’s nomination due to his age saying for a very long time, the youth have been given a raw deal by the county government.

He asked his colleagues to oppose the nomination and saying the Youth and Sports Executive was also an old man. He urged the Assembly to object Governor Mwangi Wa Iria’s nominee and instead advise him to nominate a youth to head the docket.

RAW DEAL

“For a very long time, we have rendered our youth a raw deal in the appointment and employment slots. It’s unfortunate that the Committee whose members are largely youth want us to offer a man a job who started working before they were born,” Mr Murigi told the Assembly.

According to Mr Kiruma’s curriculum vitae, he started working in 1983 at Wenje Secondary School and has worked in various teaching training college before joining government to serve in various departments in Youth docket.

It is Mr Kiruma’s work experience of 37 years that made the Assembly conclude that he was “young at heart” and that he was the best qualified person to lead the youth docket and to impact his vast experience in uplifting talents across the County.

Nominated MCA Ruth Wanjiku told the Assembly that the nominee would even ensure that the county was represented in the National Museum for the traditional dancing owing to his wisdom and experience.

“Our County has never been represented in cultural events despite being the home of Agikuyu and Mumbi. The nominee has the needed experience that will make our County shine,” she said.

The MCAs said youth did not apply for the job and defended the governor saying they could not be forced to apply for the same.