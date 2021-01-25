MCA Tricky makes weird offer to Diamond, netizens mercilessly blast him





An offer made by comedian Francis Munyao alias MCA Tricky to Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz seeking to teach him the art of lovemaking has earned him rebuke from Kenyans.

Tricky commented on a post by Diamond on Instagram inviting him for a private lesson.

“Njoo dm nikufunze jinsi ya kumfikisha mpenzi wako kileleni kwa kutumia mask,” wrote MCA Tricky.

Diamond had posted side by side pictures of his son Naseeb Junior and himself when he was a toddler to show his fans the remarkable resemblance between a father and his son.

The salacious comment by MCA Tricky seems to have left a section of netizens shocked while others expressed how repulsed they were.

“We umeanza kuchizi,” inquired georginahsamuel.

“Unatuaibisha wakenya 😂😂,” said zakaria.carol.

“What kind of shame are you showing to our in-laws?” asked jinenga.

“Umeanza uchawi ya ukambani,” commented dianaslim9.

“Budaa nataka hii kitu umetumia,” wrote tigerisgold.

Naseeb Junior is Diamond’s third child and his Kenyan singer mother, Tanasha Donna, is currently in Tanzania with the Bongo Star as she gave the two a chance to bond.

This is Tanasha’s first visit to Tanzania since she broke up with her baby daddy last year.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKaUm7npdOL/