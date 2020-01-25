Mbosso mourns Kenyan fan

Bongo superstar, Khan Kilungi alias Mbosso is mourning the death of one of his biggest fans in Kenyan, Mzee Jamal Ismail.

In a post he shared on his Instagram page, the singer announced that he had received the sad news of the passing of Mzee Jamal who some knew as mzee anacheka anao raha or to Mbosso as “mzee wangu wa Nipepee.”

According to Mbosso, Mzee Jamal played a big role in selling his music in the coastal region.

“Kupitia wewe Mzee Jamal uliifanya sehemu kubwa ya Mombasa ipokee mziki wangu kwa Mapenzi ya juu sana, Kupitia wewe ulifanya watu wazima wote waanze kuwa Mashabiki zangu kila sehemu.., naumia mzee wangu ,” Mbosso posted.

The WCB singer concluded by praying to God to lay his soul in peace.

“Sisi sote ni wa Mwenyezi Mungu na kwake tutareje,” read part of his tribute .

This comes barely a year after the Maajab hitmaker offered to clear Mzee Ismail’s hospital bill after he was detained at the Coast General Hospital.

Mbosso helped clear the bill that had accumulated for two months, allowing him to be discharged.

Mzee Jamal became popular after a video of him singing to Mbosso’s song ‘Nipepee’ went viral attracting Mbosso’s attention.

They later met in Mombasa during the Wasafi Festival in 2018 where Mbosso was among the artistes performing at the event. During his performance, Mbosso called Jamal on stage to appreciate him.

