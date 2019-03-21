Mayor of Two Rivers City quietly exits multibillion project





The Two Rivers Development managing director has exited the multibillion-shilling project as quietly as she came in.

The Nation has established that Mrs Inutu Zaloumis, who was being positioned as the Mayor of the Two Rivers City, has left the project a year into her contract.

Centum confirmed her early exit, saying Mrs Inutu had requested to leave the investment company to go back to running her own business in Zambia.

The Two Rivers Development runs the Two Rivers Mall, the biggest such facility in the region. It is also in charge of sourcing for investors to pump money into other developments such as hotels, houses and other amenities to feed off the mall and turn the project into a mini city.

The firm said before coming to Kenya, Mrs Inutu was managing director, co-founder and co-owner of Pam Golding Properties Zambia.

But recent developments in her country, coupled with the death of her general manager late last year, led to her decision to return home.

“The role of managing director-Two Rivers is full-time and as such under the current circumstances she would not be in a position to continue in a full-time role,” the firm said.