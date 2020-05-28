May 28: Kenya confirms 147 new coronavirus cases

Kenya on Thursday recorded its highest number of Covid-19 cases in a day after 147 Kenyans tested positive out of 2831 samples taken.

This is the second day that the country is reporting triple digits, bringing the total number of those infected to 1,618 confirmed cases in Kenya so far.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe who was speaking in Tigoni Hospital in Kiambu said the government had so far tested a total of 70,172 samples.

Of the new cases, 87 were male and 60 female, with the youngest being a one-year-old infant and the oldest aged 87.

Some 13 Covid-19 patients were discharged over the same period after recovering from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 421.

At the same time, three people have lost their lives, one from Kiambu county and two in Mombasa raising the total to 58.

The two in Mombasa had underlying conditions, according to the CS.

As of Thursday, 32 of the 47 counties had recorded positive cases.

“The ministry has facilitated the training of healthcare workers in the county including the people who will be operating the ventilators in Kiambu County,” he stated.

Nairobi led with 90 cases followed by Mombasa which had 41 while Kiambu and Busia each had three cases.

Other counties that recorded positive cases were Nyeri and Uasin Gishu with two cases as Kajiado, Kilifi, Embu, Homa Bay, Muranga, and Machakos all had one case each.

Nairobi’s cases were recorded in Kibra (35), Lang’ata (15), Makadara (9), Westlands (8), Embakasi Central (6), Embakasi West (5), Kamukunji (2), Mathare (1) as well as other areas.