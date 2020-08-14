Maureen Waititu, Milly Chebby team up for joint series





Popular YouTubers Maureen Waititu and Milly Chebby have launched a joint show on their YouTube channels. The show is dubbed This is Mamiz.

The show, they said, is a safe space for mothers and they will focus on inspiring and guiding women on matters of motherhood on the show.

“It’s basically about motherhood and the struggles we go through, having very young kids and being in the social media space trying to balance everything and were like, Millie, Maureen… Mamiz and that’s how we came up with the name,” said Waititu.

The first episode premiered on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, which the two YouTubers shared on their respective social media platforms.

“Today, a new baby premieres on our @youtube at 3pm please catch @maureenwaititu and I as we bring you MAMIZ… Click Link on our Bios to Watch, Subscribe and Press Notification Bell See you at 3 pm My Notification Geng Geng,” said Milly.

Ms Waititu on her part said, “@millychebby and I have finally brought our baby #MAMIZ to life! It premieres on both our @youtube channels at 3 pm today! Click Link in our Bios to Watch, Subscribe and Press the Notification Bell! See you at 3 pm!”

On the show, the two discussed their motherhood experiences and challenges they have faced raising their children as new mothers.