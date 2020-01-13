Matiang’i under fire for ‘neglecting’ his security docket

Kenyans on Twitter have asked the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to concentrate on security issues and leave BBI to politicians.

This follows numerous terror attacks that have been witnessed in the country in the last one month.

At least 10 people have been killed within two weeks in terror attacks, mainly at the border points with Somalia.

The attacks have been blamed on Al Shabaab militants.

On Monday morning, three teachers were killed and another abducted as Al Shabaab militants intensified their offensive.

In light of this netizens are of the view that Matiangi has neglected his security docket and gotten too involved in the BBI politics.

On Friday Matiang’i accompanied ODM leader Raila Odinga to a consultative meeting to deliberate on the BBI report.

Matiang’i vowed to rally Kenyans to support the recommendations of the report.

His dalliance with BBI proponents has not gone unnoticed by Kenyans on Twitter.

“Matiangi, the central person who is supposed to spearhead security matters in the country is seriously campaigning for power succession politics while Al Shabaab is killing people in Garissa. Kibicho of late rarely talks, he ambushes people through silent moves God, save thee people,” @KidWakanda tweeted.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Interior Dr. Fred Matiangi should stop his engagements in BBI sideshows and take the lead in matters security as his number one responsibility. He is busy politicking while innocent Kenyans are being butchered every day. Yes, we can defeat terrorism,” @HonAnabGure posted.

“Matiangi and Kibicho are too engrossed with politics and #BBINonsense to remember their core mandate of Internal Security giving room to #alShabab to attack. The duo should quit if they choose politics ahead of their duties,” said @SirJimKitch.

“#Matiangi is busy campaigning for #BBINonsense while forgetting his core mandate of ensuring security matters is ok in the country,” tweeted

@LordshipMbugua