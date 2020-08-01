Matiang’i to set up police station at City Hall

Mlango Kubwa MCA Patricia Mutheu being assaulted by police officers at Nairobi County Assembly precincts.

The government has announced plans to put up a police station within City hall.

This comes at a time when City Hall is facing wrangles that have occasionally turned violent.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai said that the police post will be essential in dealing with the violence being witnessed at City Hall.

On Tuesday, chaos reigned at City Hall after police dispersed Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) who were out to oust Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

“We will have a police post fully run by officers here to ensure that the county is safe from people threatening security,” CS Matiang’i said.

Dr Matiang’i further asked the newly sworn-in County Clerk Edward Gichana to ensure that staff at city hall are disciplined.

Currently, Nairobi MCAs are split in the middle with some supporting Governor Mike Sonko as others support Nairobi Metropolitan boss Maj-Gen Mohammed Ali.

Some MCAs also want the county assembly to be dissolved.