Matiang’i: Stop whining, the world won’t end for not drinking this weekend

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has told off Kenyans for finding fault with his order for the closure of bars and entertainment joints over the weekend to allow for the national census exercise to take place.

Speaking on Thursday morning while addressing the media Dr Matiang’i said that he has heard the plight of Kenyans, but unfortunately he cannot revise the decision that has already been made.

He argued that the exercise only happens once after every 10 years and that Kenyans should be able to ‘sacrifice’ at least two days to allow for the smooth execution of the process.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused for the closure of social places. Please bear with us, we cannot revise the decision. But please bear in mind that it is only this once in 10 years, we are not being insensitive,” Matiang’i said.

KENYANS’ REACTION

“The directive to shutdown bars is not a motive to ban drinking, we cannot ban drinking. I am surprised at the reaction from Kenyans. You will think the world is coming to an end this weekend,” he further explained.

The CS gave the order on Tuesday saying that all entertainment spots, including bars, shall be closed from 5pm on Saturday, August 24 until 6pm on Sunday, August 25.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) is set to conduct the exercise with 138,572 enumerators, accompanied by security personnel, will be knocking on people’s doors at night.