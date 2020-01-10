Matiang’i: Passports now out in 3 days

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has announced that the waiting time for new passports has reduced from seven to three days.

Speaking when he made an impromptu visit to the Kisii Immigration office and the Civil Registration, Dr Matiang’i said there was no excuse why there should be delays in getting such vital documents.

“Just like how we have reduced delays in getting birth and death certificates, we will ensure we get to the policy of same-day service for the issuance of passports,”said the CS.

Dr Matiang’i said at the Birth and Deaths office, the same-day service policy is doing well and complaints by Kenyans on delays have since reduced.

He warned that his ministry would not condone bribery while issuing the documents and cautioned officers against the same.

“We do not want long queues and brokers in these offices. We will streamline delivery of services and will not condone nonsense,” he warned.

There have been complaints particularly in the Kisii offices of bribery, brokers and delays.

