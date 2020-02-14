Matiang’i orders deportation of four Chinese nationals filmed caning a Kenyan

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Thursday ordered the deportation of four Chinese nationals who were arrested after one of them was filmed caning a Kenyan employee at Chez Wou restaurant in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

Matiangi’s orders came just hours after the court directed that the four be detained for 15 days pending an investigation by police into the video shared widely and attracted wide criticism.

“The court has considered the fact that the suspects are a flight risk and they will abscond court if released. I allow their detention for 15 days,” rule Principal magistrate Hellen Okwani on Thursday.

The four; Deng Hailan, who was captured assaulting the Kenyan employee, Chang Yueping and Ou Qiang, who had expired Visas when they were arrested by detectives from Kilimani police station.

A fourth suspect, Yu Ling, a cashier, was arrested for holding a visitor’s Visa but was working in the Chinese restaurant in Kenya.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng condemned the actions by the suspects, saying all their citizens must abide by the Kenyan laws.

The case was set to be mentioned on March 4.

The arrest of the four followed a video that made rounds on social media showing the chef caning his Kenyan colleague for allegedly reporting to work late.

The Interior CS previously issued orders for the deportation of four Chinese nationals found illegally engaging in business activities at the Gikomba market in Nairobi.

He noted in June 2019 that the four were in the country illegally and warned that all foreigners found working as small scale traders in the country would be deported.