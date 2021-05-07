Matiang’i announces Idd-ul-Fitr public holiday

Muslims take part in Eid-ul-Fitr prayers which marks the end holy month of Ramadan Sir Ali Muslim Club Ground in Nairobi on June 15, 2018. PHOTO | FILE

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has gazetted Friday, May 14 as a public holiday to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of Public Holidays Act, declares that Friday 14 May 2021, shall be a Public Holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr,” read the gazette notice from Matiangi dated May 5.

Muslims around the world observe the day to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadhan where they reflect on their consecrations and the impact on their lives.

Idd-ul-Fitr, or Festival of Breaking the Fast, is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadhan.

This religious Idd is the only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast.

The date for the start of any lunar Hijri month varies based on when the new moon is sighted by local religious authorities, so the exact day of celebration varies by locality.

Muslims will gather in mosques or open spaces and offer two units of prayer – called “Rakat”.

The prayers are followed by a sermon, in which the imam asks for forgiveness, mercy, and peace for every being across the world.

After the prayers, Muslims visit their relatives, friends, and acquaintances or hold large communal celebrations in homes, community centers, or rented halls.

Last year because the celebrations did not happen due to the restrictive Covid-19 regulations barring public gatherings.

The government had also banned people from going to places of worship as part of the measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

This year Muslims will be able to perform their prayers in open places as long as they adhere to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order capping congregations to one-third of the capacity of places of worship.