Matatu tout charged with assaulting his rival, knocking out three teeth





A matatu tout who head-butted his rival and caused him to lose three teeth during a fight for a parking space in Ngara was charged with causing grievous harm.

Anthony Wainaina was accused of unlawfully inflicting terminal injuries to David Ndung’u on November 23 after he reportedly grabbed and lifted Ndung’u before hitting him hard on the mouth with his head.

Ndung’u, a conductor with Kenya Mpya buses, collected his teeth after the fight and proceeded to Parklands police station where he filed a report against Wainaina.

Police kept the three teeth as exhibit in the case against Wainaina.

But the suspect denied the charge before senior principal magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts and was released on a surety bond of Sh400,000 and an alternative cash bail of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on December 14 for a pre-trial.