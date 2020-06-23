Matatu driver who attempted to run over police officer charged with robbery

A matatu driver who allegedly attempted to run over a policeman who flagged him down for carrying excess passengers in contravention of Covid-19 prevention measures has been charged with violently robbing another traffic police officer.

Onesmus Matheka was charged with violently robbing Corporal Cosmas Mwaniki of his police communication gadget in South B Estate. He allegedly committed the offence jointly with others at large on June 16, 2020.

FLEEING DRIVER

Mwaniki and his colleague Daniel Wangila were nearly lynched after Matheka stopped at a car wash near South B mosque and incited some youths to attack the two officers.

Matheka had been flagged down by a senior traffic police officer at Syokimau area after he was found carrying more than the recommended number of passengers, but he defied the orders and sped off.

The officer alerted his colleagues near Imara Daima junction who flagged down Matheka but again he defied the orders and attempted to run over one of the officers before speeding off.

Two officers gave chase on motorcycles to intercept Matheka at the Nyayo Stadium roundabout but upon reaching Capital Centre, he diverted into South B estate from Mombasa road as the officers pursued him.

LYNCH MOB

The police officers eventually caught up with Matheka in South B shopping centre where he allegedly sought protection from a group of rowdy youths.

Cpl. Mwaniki boarded the vehicle and directed Matheka to divert and head to Embakasi Police Station but was attacked by the youths inside the driver’s cabin.

Matheka allegedly robbed him of the gadget as his accomplices charged at the officers before he escaped from the hooligans who were baying for his blood.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations later traced and arrested the suspect.

The accused denied the charges before Makadara Law Courts Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga who granted him a cash bail of Sh500,000. Hearing of the case commences on September 9, 2020