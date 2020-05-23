Matatu crew wins Sh10K for ‘clean content’

The Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) has awarded a matatu driver and his conductor Sh10,000 for “playing clean content” and observing the Ministry of Health Covid-19 regulations.

Collins and his conductor Mallo of Expresso Sacco plying the Thika Superhighway road were also given hand sanitisers.

The campaign launched by KFCB under the banner #FormNiSafiPSVawards seeks to award matatu operators for playing clean content.

“#FomuNiSafi PSV Awards Thika Road Chapter Matatu winning crew is CHECKMATE KCJ 912A (Driver- Collins, Conda- Mallo) who bagged 10K from KFCB for compliance by obtaining an annual exhibitor’s licence worth 2K, playing clean content and observing @MOH_Kenya COVID-19 regulations,” tweeted KFCB.

The matatus are nominated by members of the public and voted for by them.

In February this year, Dr Mutua launched a crackdown on the Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) fitted with TV screens.

According to the self-styled moral cop, matatus that have been fitted with screens will have to obtain licenses at Sh2,000 per year as they are considered film exhibitors.

The next route that will be competing for the reward next week is Waiyaki Way.