Married woman ‘kills baby she sired out of wedlock’





Police are looking for a 26-year -old woman who is believed to have buried alive her day-old infant.

According to a police report, the woman from Opiyo Village, Kokwanyi East Sub-location, Rachuonyo East Sub-county, might have buried the child alive because she conceived out of wedlock.

According to witnesses, the woman claimed to have been threatened by her husband who has been away for more than a year.

The man had warned her of dire consequences after he was informed that his wife was pregnant.

According to police, the woman had given birth on Monday and strangled the baby with a cloth.

It’s when relatives confronted her, she revealed where she had buried the baby.

The body of the infant was exhumed and reburied near the home of the woman.

Kokwanyo East Sub location Assistant Chief Don Odero confirmed the incident.