Mariga blames IEBC for his failure to vote, but says he will emerge victorious

Jubilee Party’s candidate in the Kibra by-election, McDonald Mariga, has expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious even as he was put to task over his inability to cast his vote on polling day.

The retired footballer is not allowed by law to vote in Kibra as he is not a registered voter in this constituency.

Mariga, who turned away all studio TV and radio interviews during the campaign period, also appeared to blame the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for his woes.

“I have been living abroad for some time and most of the time I was not able to register as a voter,” Mariga told journalists.

“But it is not only me. There are about a million Kenyans who can vote but are not able to because the IEBC has not facilitated the voter registration exercise over there. This is among the things I will make when I get elected.”

Clad in a dark blue jacket and matching shirt, Mariga supervised the exercise at Lindi Mosque while accompanied by heavy security.