Maribe’s cryptic message on relationship with comedian Eric Omondi





Journalist Jacque Maribe has left a cryptic message explaining the nature of her involvement with comedian Eric Omondi, the father of her son.

Ms Maribe shared a post with her fans on social media fans and followers explaining that she and Mr Omondi just love each other as parents.

Additionally, the former Citizen tv senior reporter said they both love their son and that they had decided to raise him on their own terms.

“Yes. To all the questions on call and my messages and DM’s. Ati are you back with Eric and are you upset with Eric? I do have a child with @ericomondi and we love him to the end of the world. We speak a lot, for hours. We have chosen to raise our beautiful son in our way not expecting anyone to understand us. We love each other as parents. Leo tea is just tea. Imwagike,” wrote Ms Maribe on Instagram.

Rumours started going wild when she posted on social media that she had been taken and referring to herself as Mrs K.

Netizens immediately started speculating on whether the mystery man was the comedian, since the two had been captured looking cosy on several occasions.

Ms Maribe revealed that Mr Omondi was the father of her son in 2019 after keeping it a secret for four years.

She was engaged to Joseph Irungu alias Jowie in 2018 but their love was cut short by the murder of city businesswoman Monica Kimani after they were both charged in court.

Ms Maribe was arrested alongside Jowie after police officers found incriminating evidence in the couple’s apartment in Lang’ata.

She was, however, later released on a cash bail of Sh1 million followed by Jowie months later.