Maribe, Jowie murder trial to be heard in open court next month





The trial of Joseph Irungu alias Jowie and journalist Jacque Maribe for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani will continue next month in an open court.

The case on the two former lovers came up for hearing virtually on Wednesday where they had sought to have the matter heard in open court.

After considering their request, Justice Grace Nzioka directed the matter be heard from May 5.

Maribe and Jowie have denied murdering Monica on the night of September 19 and September 20, 2018 after her lifeless body was found in her bathroom with her throat slit.

The former Citizen tv journalist distanced herself from the murder telling the court that her relationship with Irungu was purely romantic.

Maribe told the court in 2019 that she believed the only reason she was standing trial was because “I was in a love relationship with a person the prosecution have an interest in,” and that she allowed Irungu to come live in her house, and gave him access to her car.

Four witnesses, including a gardener, caretaker, a delivery official and a friend to Maribe have since testified before justice James Wakiaga, who was transferred and a new judge will be appointed to handle the case.

The prosecution said that it intends to call 32 witnesses, four of them are protected while five will be expert witnesses, according to lead prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki.

Maribe and Jowie have since denied killing the 29-year-old businesswoman and are both out on a cash bail of Sh2 million each.