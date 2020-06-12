‘Maria’ actor’s lover speaks on claims he’s a gigolo

Citizen TV show Maria actor Luwi Hausa real name Brian Ogana’s girlfriend Jacque Naisenya has spoken out after claims that her man charges women for sex.

Naisenya responded after screenshots allegedly from Luwi’s conversations with other people made rounds on social media for a couple of days.

In an Instagram post, Naisenya said she could not control the lies that are written about her boyfriend or herself.

“Enough is enough, and I think the time I need to speak out is now. You see… read along…. I live my life like anybody else, and people choose to write about mine and that one of mines. What they write, I can’t control when they write lies at least because the laws can’t really protect you unless you can prove malicious intent. What I am trying to say is… There’s someone out there spreading fake news about Brian Ogana,” part of her Instagram post read.

Naisenya pleaded with their fans not to pay attention to malicious people who are out there to tarnish their image.

“The screenshots attached are meant to taint both his and my name. Please do not give attention to malicious, jealous people. The world is full of bad people that can do anything and everything to ruin someone’s life,” she added.

“Everyone has bad days, and when you’re having a bad day, you think. Here I am being singled out by a hostile, malicious universe that is picking exclusively on me. The only way to get out of this situation is to deal with that monster that might be eating your soul and realize bad days happen to everyone. We live in a word where technology is being misused for selfish reasons. Creating and hacking peoples accounts to bully people won’t make you happy but leave you miserable for the rest of your life.”

Ogana on his part said it would take more than the online campaign to bring him down

“Bringing me down will take more than just a smear campaign,” read his Instagram post.

Ogana had earlier claimed that his account had been hacked and the hackers were sending disturbing messages to his followers.

“it’s been brought to my attention that some of you have been receiving disturbing messages from my end. My team has been working round the clock to ensure my official accounts have been retrieved back, and have full control in-order for us to resume normalcy. I strongly believe I was hacked at one point, and the keyboard warriors who were behind it were sending uncalled for messages. I apologize unreservedly to all of you who might been directly or indirectly affected by this. Baraka🙏,” he posted.