Maraga, Murkomen survive demotion from VIP status on city roads





Inspector General of police Hilary Mutyambai has added Chief Justice David Maraga and Leader of Majority in Senate Kipchumba Murkomen to the list of VIPs entitled to road privileges.

Mr Mutyambai added the names of the two who were conspicuously missing in the initial list sent to newsrooms.

The amended list also includes the Finance Cabinet Secretary and Principal Secretary, PS for Foreign Affairs, as well as the National Assembly and Senate Majority Leaders.

Governors and senators have been left out.

Directive on road clearance to VIPs. Any Government vehicle found violating traffic regulations especially those overlapping, the driver shall be arrested and charged in accordance to the law. The directive takes place with immediate effect. – @IG_NPS pic.twitter.com/8igHsZzicp — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) May 30, 2019

The IG added, “All other vehicles including government registered (GK) vehicles are expected to follow the normal traffic flow”.

He warned that the drivers of government vehicles who are found flouting the rules will be arrested and charged.