Maraga, Murkomen survive demotion from VIP status on city roads

By Nairobi News Team May 30th, 2019 1 min read

Inspector General of police Hilary Mutyambai has added Chief Justice David Maraga and Leader of Majority in Senate Kipchumba Murkomen to the list of VIPs entitled to road privileges.

Mr Mutyambai added the names of the two who were conspicuously missing in the initial list sent to newsrooms.

The amended list also includes the Finance Cabinet Secretary and Principal Secretary, PS for Foreign Affairs, as well as the National Assembly and Senate Majority Leaders.

Governors and senators have been left out.

The IG added, “All other vehicles including government registered (GK) vehicles are expected to follow the normal traffic flow”.

He warned that the drivers of government vehicles who are found flouting the rules will be arrested and charged.

Nairobi News Team


