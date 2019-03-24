Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Police launch manhunt for three armed robbers who stole Sh1 million

By Amina Wako March 24th, 2019 1 min read

Police have launched a manhunt for three suspected armed robbers who stormed into a shop in Kisumu and made away with Sh1 million in cash.

The suspects, who arrived on motorbikes, made their way into Kavirondo Fishnets Sundry and Hardware limited near New Victoria Hotel, brandishing guns at customers and attendants before gaining entry into the shop and making away with the money.

According to the police, identifying the gunmen from CCTV footage has been difficult since they all wore helmets.

Sources say police units have been mobilized to track down the criminals who carried out the daring daylight robbery.

The robbers escaped on a stand-by motorbike leaving behind terrified customers and attendants.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
‘TeamKenya’ Jubilee MPs now want DP Ruto...

About the author

Amina Wako

Amina Wako has published her work with Standard Media Group, Huffington Post, Destination Magazine and Kenyan Women Magazine. She is passionate about governance and accountability with a focus on the Kenyan budget. View all posts

Also read