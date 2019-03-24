Police launch manhunt for three armed robbers who stole Sh1 million





Police have launched a manhunt for three suspected armed robbers who stormed into a shop in Kisumu and made away with Sh1 million in cash.

The suspects, who arrived on motorbikes, made their way into Kavirondo Fishnets Sundry and Hardware limited near New Victoria Hotel, brandishing guns at customers and attendants before gaining entry into the shop and making away with the money.

According to the police, identifying the gunmen from CCTV footage has been difficult since they all wore helmets.

Sources say police units have been mobilized to track down the criminals who carried out the daring daylight robbery.

The robbers escaped on a stand-by motorbike leaving behind terrified customers and attendants.