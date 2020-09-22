Manhunt launched for two suspects of fatal stabbings in Kayole





Police in Nairobi have launched a manhunt for two suspects who are believed to have fatally stabbed two people last week in Kayole estate.

The two suspects are reported to have stabbed Joseph Maingi and Dennis Nyabuto, both 23-year-olds, after an altercation.

The victims had earlier prevented their would-be attackers from accessing Leijona lifestyle centre.

In a police statement, the building management reported that the two suspects had been going to the building’s rooftop and taking aerial shots of Nasra estate.

DENIED ADMISSION

“The building’s management had discovered the two suspects idling in the unfinished hotel and had made a habit of going to the roof and taking aerial shots of Nasra estate, which seemed suspicious,” the statements read in part.

Police said the two suspects recently relocated to Nairobi from Mandera County.

The two victims bled to death after they were denied admission at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital where nurses on duty allegedly informed them that they were not admitting patients because of a go-slow.

STAB WOUNDS

There was no one to offer them first aid for knife wounds in the stomach, thigh and chest.

The two were later rushed to Metropolitan Hospital but they succumbed to their injuries. One of the victims was pronounced dead on arrival while the other died later that night.

The family of one of the victims faulted Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital for their son’s death.

When reached for comment, Kayole OCPD Paul Wambugu, confirmed the incident which occurred on Thursday September 17 and said that his officers are following crucial leads to arrest the culprits.