Manhunt launched for man who stabbed his brother to death in drunken quarrel

Police in Tharaka-Nithi County have launched manhunt for a 32-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his brother to death after a short argument.

Onesmus Nyaga, the suspect is said to have stabbed his brother Ephantus Munene, 34, at their home in Kairingo village in Igambang’ombe Sub County on Sunday evening at around 7:30 pm.

DRUNK

Confirming the incident, Igambang’ombe Deputy County Commissioner, Mr Fred Masinjila said preliminary investigations indicate that the two were drunk.

“The two who are said to have been drunk had a short argument before the accused stabbed his brother severally on the chest and on the stomach dying on the spot,” said Mr Masinjila.

Masinjila said immediately after committing the heinous crime, Mr Nyaga went into hiding leaving the lifeless body of his brother in a pool of blood.

DISPUTES

The officer said on receiving the information police rushed to the scene, picked the body and moved it to Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary.

“Police are investigating the matter as well as hunting the suspect,” he said.

Kairingo village elder Joseph Magwa said the two brothers had been having domestic disputes for a long time.

The incident has shocked the residents who have blamed it to increased illicit brew consumption in the area.